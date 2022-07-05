Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 181,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,291,637 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $54.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

