Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at $280,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,793,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,560 and have sold 1,287,074 shares valued at $17,224,681. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $66,844,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.