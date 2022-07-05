Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ GOEVW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 14,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. Canoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

