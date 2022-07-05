Capital CS Group LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

