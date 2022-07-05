Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,230,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

