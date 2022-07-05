Capital Planning LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 5.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

