Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SCHD opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54.

