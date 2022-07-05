Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.