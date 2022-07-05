Capital Planning LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

