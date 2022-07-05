CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

