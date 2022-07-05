Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,490 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

