Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

