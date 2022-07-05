Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

