Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,740,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

