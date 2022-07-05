Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

