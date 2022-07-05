CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.
NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
