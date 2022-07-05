CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

