Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTTRY)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.