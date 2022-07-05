Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.39.

CVE stock traded down C$2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.19. 7,679,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$43.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.58. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.23 and a one year high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart acquired 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. Insiders have sold 619,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,225 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

