Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) vs. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Head to Head Contrast

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

13.4% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 706.45%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($1.18) -0.53 Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$225.33 million ($1.71) -15.45

Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.53% -72.82% Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -47.97% -39.91%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerevel Therapeutics beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of substance use disorder; CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder; and CVL-047, selective PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and an LRRK2 inhibitor program to address disease progression in Parkinson's. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.