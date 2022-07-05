CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 5.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get CGG alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.