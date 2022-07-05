Chainswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $600.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Chainswap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $297,363.30 and approximately $600.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,620.09 or 1.00084831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,459,167 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.