Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 21,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $68,248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,713 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
