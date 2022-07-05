Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 21,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $68,248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,713 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.