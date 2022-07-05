Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.