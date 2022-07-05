Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.00. 10,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,823,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

