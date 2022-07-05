Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12,466.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $100,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,279,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

