CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$26,500.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,724.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,470.00.

On Friday, June 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,710.06.

On Monday, June 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, June 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, May 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,848.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

MBA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.53. 30,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,860. The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.