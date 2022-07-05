Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.12.

NYSE CI opened at $268.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

