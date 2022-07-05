Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

