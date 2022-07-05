Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 4.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,401 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth about $3,682,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 80.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88.
Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.
