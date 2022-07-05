Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,314. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
