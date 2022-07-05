Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $154,315.82 and $9,999.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 43.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00145538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00867994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00095504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

