Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

