Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $97.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.