Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Compass Diversified has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,436. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

