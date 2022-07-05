Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 116,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,402 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.