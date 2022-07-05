COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 3.63% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,021. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

