ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,686. The company has a market cap of $128.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.55. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

