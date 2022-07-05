Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Analysis

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

This table compares Coterra Energy and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.98 $1.16 billion $2.15 11.91 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.97 $328.35 million $1.72 3.58

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 8 6 0 2.33 Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $33.64, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $13.19, indicating a potential upside of 114.20%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 35.13% 24.79% 14.04% Advantage Energy 90.22% 13.98% 9.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.