Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.83

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 101764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.50 ($60.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.33) to €45.00 ($46.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

