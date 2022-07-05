Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $50.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Domo has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,478 shares of company stock worth $387,309. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Domo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

