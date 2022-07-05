Cowen Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.85

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.