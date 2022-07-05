CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PMTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

