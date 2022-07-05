Credit Suisse Group Trims Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,671.25.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

