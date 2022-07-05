CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,294. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners raised its position in CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $7,114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

