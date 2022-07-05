Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 4.1%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 204,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 216,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$267.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

