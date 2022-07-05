Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $47.95

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.95, but opened at $49.05. Crocs shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Crocs by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

