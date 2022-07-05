Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $47.95

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.95, but opened at $49.05. Crocs shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.
The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Crocs by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
