Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.08

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 10690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

Get Crown alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Crown by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.