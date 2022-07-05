Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,521.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $980,812.56 and $13,521.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00137551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00872236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,061,085 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.