CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.76.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

