CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $80,007.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,260.89 or 1.00003425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00248303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00044254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002951 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

